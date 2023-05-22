Cam’ron Says Ben Gordon Back-And-Forth Was All “Fun And Games”

Cam’ron has set the record straight regarding his “beef” with former NBA Player Ben Gordon. The 47-year-old says that their back-and-forth was all “fun and games.”

The Diplomats rapper joined Fox 5’s Good Day New York on Friday (May 19) and spoke on the situation.

“So look, let me explain what happened with Ben Gordon,” Killa Cam said. “It’s funny, my brother is over there who started this whole thing. So I did a report on Ben Gordon and I’m not going to talk about Ben — wassup, Ben? He didn’t like it so much so he tried to get at me so I got back at him. But it’s all fun and games, you know, I love Ben. I got a lot a love for Ben.”

Host Rosanna Scotto asked if the Come Home With Me rapper was fearful of the threats the former UConn Husky made toward him, to which Cam replied “Not even a little bit.” He repeatedly asserted that he’s got love for the record-setting former Sixth Man Of The Year and there are no actual problems. He even left the door open for Gordon to express his issues, saying “If he has a problem with me, hopefully we can get on the phone and fix it.”

This situation first began back in December 2022 when Cam’ron reported on Ben Gordon allegedly attacking people with sewing needles. The Harlem rapper showed footage of the former Chicago Bulls player being arrested and tended to by a nurse in Harlem Hospital. Ben Gordon didn’t take too kindly to the report and spoke about his feelings during an episode of The Jig Is Up.

“Libel, slander is a real thing, man,” Gordon said. “My lawyers is lawyering. I know you like to say sh*t like that. My computers is computing. F**k outta here, Cam. […] I probably got more money than that little ni**a. F**k outta here, that little rap money. That ni**a still doing reality shows. F**k outta here Cameron Giles. And I’ll bust ya ass one-on-one ni**a. This personal, ni**a. I know where you at.”

Cam’ron offered up a sarcastic apology on Instagram, saying the 40-year-old gave him “male rapist/tommy shepherd/hobo vibes” and that he could have him institutionalized “if necessary.”

Evidently, Cam wants peace, so now it’s just a matter of how Ben Gordon will respond.