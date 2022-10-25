Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

Author & host Candace Owens is seen on the set of "Candace" on March 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The episode will air on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Candace Owens is considering suing the George Floyd family.

Owens took to her platform, The Candace Owens Podcast, on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to discuss the family’s recently filed lawsuit. She also expressed her thoughts on the fallout from Kanye West’s now-infamous Drink Champs interview, where he falsely claimed Floyd died from fentanyl.

The right-wing commentator bashed the idea that George’s family could sue for “emotional distress” and considered the idea of counter-suing.

“I’m also sick of frivolous lawsuits,” Owens declared. “You know, if this is actually considered credible, if you can sue somebody because you’re feeling emotionally distressed because of them going out and saying things, well then I think that I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s estate.”

As her rant continued, Owens, 33, attacked the family’s lawsuit, labeling it a “PR stunt” and claimed she’s fighting for “Black America to be freed.”

“I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s family for doing this little PR stunt. It’s causing me a ton of distress. I feel angry, and I feel upset with the fact that I am fighting for Black America to be freed from the lies while these people are fighting to keep them in the dark!”

“This is unacceptable,” she persisted. “I’m really — I’m serious. I’m going to go out, and I’m going to ask lawyers, ‘If this is legitimate, can I sue George Floyd’s family?’ Because I should be able to.”

The conservative author then stated she wanted to “sue Black Lives Matter” for “colluding with George Floyd’s family.”

Kanye West and Candace Owens attend the “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold” Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+

“We should be able to sue Black Lives Matter. We should be able to sue the media that is clearly colluding with George Floyd’s family so they can’t bury the evidence. Nobody is going to shut up, and I will fight tooth and nail for people to see the truth,” she concluded.

Candace’s potential countersuit arrives on the heels of Floyd’s family suing Kanye West for “infliction of emotional distress.”

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd, filed a lawsuit against Kanye West on Wednesday (Oct. 19). According to the Los Angeles Times, Washington is seeking $250 million in damages.

While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death.



Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight. — Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) October 16, 2022

A news release detailing the legal action against West mentions “harassment, misappropriation, defamation,” and “infliction of emotional distress” as the reason for the suit.

“Kanye West stated malicious falsehoods about George Floyd to profit from Mr. Floyd’s horrendous death and his family’s trauma,” reads the suit.

Attorneys representing the Floyd family claim, “Kanye West’s comments are retraumatizing Floyd’s daughter, and he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her.”

“Kanye’s comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death. We will hold Mr. West accountable for his flagrant remarks against Mr. Floyd’s legacy,” stated attorney Pat D. Dixon.

Some of you guys must have forgot— I am black.



I will not be silenced.

I will not be threatened.

Least of all for something that I did not do or say.



STOP threatening other black artists and commentators.



Corporations can dissociate from Ye but they will not steal from him. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 25, 2022

Listen to The Candace Owens Podcast below.