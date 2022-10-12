Candace Owens Leaks Old Kim Kardashian Audio Of Whitney Houston Insult

Candace Owens hosts the "Candace" Hosted By Candace Owens show on August 09, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Candace Owens pushed her allegiance with Kanye West even further this week when she leaked an allegedly old Kim Kardashian voicemail on the Oct. 10 episode of her eponymous podcast.

The audio, which was initially sent to Ray J, allegedly features the mother of four making disparaging comments about her ex-boyfriend’s former partner at the time, the late Whitney Houston.

“Some tapes are making the rounds… where it’s not the sweet little Kim K that she portrays today. She’s nasty,” Owens said. The 33-year-old political commentator punctuated her statement by exclaiming, “It is the opposite version of the Kim Kardashian that your kids have been following,” before pressing play on the audio.

A voice comes on, which sounds very similar to Kim K, and says, “Ray, it’s Kim.” The voice in question goes on to call the “One Wish” singer disgusting before taking aim at Houston.

“Honestly, go have fun with old hag Whitney Houston; she’s so sick,” the voice says. “Crack is definitely not wack with you guys. You are just, honestly, it makes me laugh how disgusting you guys look.”

Though it is unclear when the voicemail was sent, the situation becomes even more layered as the internet was quick to recall how the reality TV star expressed her love for the six-time Grammy winner upon her passing in 2012 and even offered condolences to the singer’s family.

Just heard the tragic news that Whitney Houston passed away. I pray for her daughter & loved ones. We will always love you Whitney… — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) February 12, 2012

Owens alleges that Kim K’s frustration was rooted in the fact Ray J was “becoming more famous than her” after she gained notoriety from their leaked sex tape in 2007. As of now, Kardashian has not responded to Owens.

Check out the full episode of the Candace Owens Podcast, where she also speaks at length about Ye’s recent anti-Semitic comments, below.