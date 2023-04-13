Fans Come To Lizzo’s Defense After Candace Owens’ “Body Shaming” Comments

Candace Owens has received heavy backlash for her recent comments regarding a photo of Lizzo where she pretty much bares all.

As many fans praised Lizzo for her unapologetic beauty, the conservative commentator had a different thought: that supporters are “bat sh*t insane” for their sentiments.

On Wednesday (April 12) Owens retweeted a nude portrait of the “Rumors” singer where she only dons messy hair and a coffee cup. She then proposed the idea that women support “fat acceptance” and men do not “pretend that clinical obesity is beauty.”

“Only women could be emotionally manipulated into supporting their own eradication via support for ‘trans men,’ she tweeted before adding, “Only women could be fooled into supporting a death cult of ‘fat acceptance.’ Today’s cultural battles prove that women are more irrational and emotional than men.”

The commentator also added, “If you peep comments on any of Lizzo’s ‘fat acceptance’ photos, you will undoubtedly find a score of batsh*t insane women telling her that she looks beautiful. Men do not lie to other men in this way. They do not pretend that clinical obesity is beauty.”

If you peep comments on any of Lizzo’s “fat acceptance” photos, you will undoubtedly find a score of batshit insane women telling her that she looks beautiful.



Men do not lie to other men in this way. They do not pretend that clinical obesity is beauty. https://t.co/4b10SBVbDc — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 12, 2023

However, Lizzo’s fans had to set Owens straight with their own sentiments in Hollywood Unlocked’s comment section.

“But size has nothing to do with beauty. Lizzo is beautiful,” said one fan under the screenshot of Owen’s distasteful remarks.

Another supporter said, “But like there are a gazillion comments under your posts telling you that you’re a batsh*t insane bigot, and clinical Botox abuse isn’t beauty? Lizzo looks beautiful because she IS beautiful. See ugly-hearted people will always be ugly. No amount of Maybelline can fix that.”

Owens has been blunt about her thoughts on the flute-slanging star before. Following Lizzo’s commercial for Instacart, Owens expressed that she believes Lizzo is “pretending that fat is a good way of living” during “The Comment Section,” with Brett Cooper.

“I’m not shaming fat people who want to be better,” she told the host, who sided with her. “I am shaming fat people who are pretending that fat is a good way of living. It’s a lie. It’s just a lie.”

Aside from what anyone thinks of her natural body, Lizzo continues to advocate against body shaming with empowering initiatives including creating Yitty Shapewear, her Amazon original show Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, and more. She’s also teaming up with Dove for a self-esteem project to champion beauty standards.

Lizzo has yet to respond to Owens.