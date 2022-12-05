Cardi B Reveals She Received $1 Million For Half-Hour Art Basel Performance

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Cardi B recently revealed that she secured a seven-figure bag for a single live performance, which barely lasted past a half-hour. The Bronx native, who was spotted partying and performing at Art Basel in Miami over the weekend, took the time to share receipts of her million-dollar gig on social media.

“I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes,” the hitmaker wrote in the caption of the document, which was created by WP Touring, Inc. and indicated the seven-figure payout. “THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER,” the 30-year-old added.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has been quick on the trigger when it comes to clapping back at her detractors or those speculating on the reason for the delay of her long-awaited sophomore album. One social media user suggested that Cardi has been hesitant to drop the follow-up to Invasion of Privacy due to her fear of underwhelming sales returns, a reality that was faced by fellow female rap star Saweetie, who’s own mixtape reportedly sold poorly.

The chart-topper addressed those comments in a since-deleted tweet, reassuring the public that she’s financially secure due to her past work while defending Saweetie. “I’m never afraid of numbers honey,” she wrote. “And I don’t gotta put an another album if I want to I EATS GOOD OF MY diamond records alone [wink emoji]. Don’t drag other bi**hes to make your point drag the man that’s running their mouth…Grown man!”

Cardi reiterated those sentiments by sharing a tweet by Touring Data reporting that her 2019 tour was the first by a female rapper to yield a gross average of over $1 million each show. “Mind you it was only 7 shows,” she noted, further alluding to her proven bankability. “Let’s not talk about numbers.”

Mind you it was only 7 shows …..Let’s not talk about numbers. https://t.co/BITt4Lkwp2 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 26, 2022

Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy album was released in April 2018 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The project produced multiple diamond-certified No. 1 singles and won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2019.