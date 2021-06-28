Cardi B Reveals Pregnancy During 2021 BET Awards Performance With Migos

Cardi B performs onstage during the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Cardi B joined rap group Migos on stage during the 2021 BET Awards and revealed a growing baby bump. The rapper and her husband Offset announced they are expecting child number two during the fiery performance.

The Atlanta-bred hip-hop group was announced as performers during the annual event, but Cardi B joining them was a surprise. Emerging on-stage wearing a custom Dolce and Gabanna jumpsuit, the rapper revealed a pregnant stomach through sheer, black fabric.

She delivered an energetic performance of her verse on “Type Sh*t” featured on Migos’ recently released album Culture III. After her turn dazzling on the mic, accompanied by back-up dancers, she remained on-stage to hype up Offset as he stepped up to the mic. Together the four finished the song, dancing together with a big shoutout to “Cardi B” as the song faded out.

Cardi B also shared a pregnancy photo on Instagram, taken by AB+DM. Together, Offset and Cardi B have one other child, Kulture, who was born in 2018. She simply captioned the image “#2”. In the photo, she turns to the side and poses, highlighting her curvy profile.

The “WAP” rapper made her debut into the Fast And Furious universe on the latest sequel, F9: The Fast Saga, released June 25. As VIBE previously reported, her character will return in the 10th installment of the film series.

“Vin Diesel reached out, and he was talking about a role. I’m like, ‘It’s freakin’ Fast & Furious,’ get me there, put me on a plane!” she laughed when describing how she joined the “fast fam.”

She continued to describe her character saying, “I like the fact that I’m representing such a powerful, strong woman…She’s just that bi**h!”

Before being joined on-stage by Cardi B, Migos also performed their lead single “Straightenin.”

Watch the full performance below: