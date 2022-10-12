Cardi B Rings In 30th Birthday With A Burlesque Celebration

Cardi B attends Power 105.1s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center on October 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York City City.

Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday with a burlesque-themed spectacle dubbed the “Dirty Thirty Cabaret.”

On Tuesday (Oct. 11), the Bronx artist partied the night away at the Poppy Nightclub in Los Angeles, with her and her guests dressed in elegant garments and costumes, a la Josephine Baker.

Cardi hired actors and performers to help capture the feeling and atmosphere of an authentic burlesque event, with performers dressed in shiny silver and mauve corsets completed with hairstyles reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe.

The rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, was dressed in a fiery flapper outfit: a scarlet-colored low-cut corset decorated with a feathered headpiece and matching feathers along her backside. Husband Offset coordinated with the birthday girl, wearing an all-white suit with hits of red by way of his glasses and tie.

Almánzar’s “Dirty Thirty Cabaret” was a star-studded event. According to TMZ, the shindig had guest appearances from Jamie Foxx, Chloe x Halle, Tiffany Haddish, Ice Spice, Hennessy Carolina, Chance the Rapper, Wale, DDG, Tyga, Karrueche Tran, and more.

Elsewhere, Cardi B recently unveiled another collaboration with Reebok. The “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” collection reflects the rapper’s passion for “the hustle” and will be available in modern beige, ultima purple, and puzzled purple colorways.

“I would never be where I am if I did not keep pushing boundaries in my life and work,” expressed the “Tomorrow 2” artist in a press statement. “For this latest collection, I collaborated with the Reebok team to inject my love of the hustle into every piece so my fans can use that energy in their everyday lives.”

Reebok and Cardi’s “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” collection is set to release on Friday (Oct. 14).

