Cardi B Reportedly Offered A 6-Figure Settlement From Tasha K. Instead of $3.9 Million

Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Tasha K. has moved to put an end to her legal saga with Cardi B with a new solution. The blogger reportedly offered a 6-figure settlement to the Grammy Award-winning rapper after losing a lawsuit last year. According to Radar Online, the YouTuber, legal name Latasha Kebe, has requested to pay $220,000 out of the $3.9 million she owes.

Kebe proposed to pay out the sum over 20 quarters, as she has encountered financial distress since the October 2021 ruling.

Per Radar Online, Kebe plans to continue making $1,000 monthly payments on $52,000 owed for a 2021 Chevy Silverado, and undisclosed payment amounts to the IRS which is owed $84k, and the Georgia Department of Revenue which she owes $40k.

Cardi B at the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show on July 5, 2023 in Paris, France. Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

“But I’m gonna be alright,” declared Kebe after the initial judgment was ordered. “I appreciate all your love [and] support. Throughout this fight. Today we throw in the white flag. What happened will never happen again. To Cardi [and] her team, I apologize sincerely. We live and learn.”

Kebe filed for bankruptcy in May 2023 claiming that she has less than $60,000 in total assets including the aforementioned truck, two Louis Vuitton purses, $95 in her bank account, and her “UnWineWithTashaK” YouTube channel. The monetary value of her channel was listed as “unknown.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who was accused of having an incurable STD, and using drugs in online content produced by Kebe has moved to subpoena Kebe’s husband. In July, the 30-year-old filed a “subpoena duces tecum” on Cheickna Kebe demanding he list all of his financial assets.