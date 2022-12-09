Cardi B Reveals 95 Percent Of Her Butt Injections Have Been Removed

While Cardi B has always been an open book when it comes to her various body enhancements, she recently confessed to having at least “95 percent” of her biopolymer butt injections removed.

“If you young; if you 19, and you 20 and you 21 — sometimes you too skinny,” Cardi started Thursday on Instagram Live. “And you be like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t have enough fat to blow up my a**.’ And you resort to a** shots, don’t f**king do it. I am super against a** shots. I’m super against biopolymers. I’m just against it.”

Revealing that she’s had her own injections retracted from her derrière, she added: “I got it out of me. But of course they took it out of me, but they still had to shape my butt because they took a lot of a** shots out. So, I actually removed my a** shots out of my butt. I removed 95 percent of it and young girls…Not young girls because it’s young and older. Whatever you do, don’t get a** shots. I’m really against them.”

Denying that she’s ever had any complications with her enhanced bottom and also reassuring fans that she’s supportive of butt adjustments, she said, “I all the way support you if you want to do alterations to your body, I’m all the way with it, but do not get a** shots.”

“I would never recommend them. Luckily, my a** shots that I did when I was 20 years old, they never turned purple, they never got discolored. They never did nothing stupid to me. I never felt pain. However, after I gave birth to my son, and I gained all that weight and my a** looked extremely big, I was like, ‘nah, I gotta take this sh*t out,'” she said.

Further in the live session, the 30-year-old spoke about why she’s hesitant to release her sophomore album — naming anxiety and being in mommy-mode as the reasons.

“I’m just a mom and I do have anxiety,” she revealed. “I’ve been having a lot of anxiety, because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids. When it comes to music and everything, I just be feeling like I don’t be liking anything. I feel like I got so many songs and I don’t like anything.”

She added, “I feel like nothing is good enough… And I got so much money saved up I just be like, ‘Yeah, whatever the f**k.’”

Last week, the “Hot Sh*t” rapper told The Breakfast Club that she had her recent body alterations done in the Dominican Republic because the surgeons there, “do the best job.”

Speaking to when her next album can be expected to drop, she said: “I have to put it out. I don’t know what’s going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and just put it out. I think I’m too much in my head about it because there’s some songs and people are like ‘You just need to release it.’”

“I just feel like I’m missing something. It’s missing something. I don’t know. I gotta put it out next year,” she said.

Watch Cardi B’s full Instagram Live session above where she speaks on butt injections and having anxiety.