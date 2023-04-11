Cardi B “Really Felt The Spirit” Of “Money” Gospel Remake

Koryn Hawthorne has shared a video of Cardi B enjoying a gospel version of her hit record “Money” created for the movie Praise This. In the short clip, the Bronx rapper can be seen dancing along and smiling to the church-friendly lyrics over the J. White Did It-inspired instrumental.

“My girl said she really felt the spirit,” wrote the gospel musician on Twitter.

While on the original track, the Grammy Award-winning rapper professes her love and need for “Money,” Champion Life and Hawthorne updated the lyrics to “Jesus” rapping “When things go bad, my God so real/ I praise his name like no one real,” to kick off the track. Instead of being “born to flex” the movie track proclaims “I was born to praise.”

@iamcardib approved ! ? my girl said she really felt the spirit ? Y’all check out my version of money in the movie #PraiseThis ! pic.twitter.com/JcnqheDTue — Koryn Hawthorne (@KorynHawthorne) April 8, 2023

“Money” is featured on the official Praise This soundtrack, alongside a blend of gospel covers of pop and R&B hits. The compilation album was released last Friday (April 7) via 2023 Columbia Records, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment.

Additional talents on the album include Quavo, Chloe Bailey, and Druski, who all star in the Peacock film. According to the official synopsis, Praise This follows aspiring musical superstar Sam (Bailey), a young woman driven, at almost any cost, to break into the music business. After relocating from Los Angeles to Atlanta, Sam is forced to join her cousin’s struggling, underdog praise team in the lead-up to a national championship competition, where she sees an opportunity to finally make her dreams come true.

“Quavo is somebody that has some of the most vulnerable moments in the film,” explained filmmaker Will Packer, who produced the musical movie alongside Tim Story. “And when you think of Quavo, you don’t think vulnerability. You think trap music. You think Atlanta and he’s all of that, and he gives us that bravado as well. But he also has some vulnerability and that’s really good.”

Praise This is “a story about faith, reconnecting and finding your spirituality set in the highly competitive world of Gospel praise teams,” he added. “They have members on the praise team who hang out and drink the night before, and come to church on Sunday smelling like liquor and Black & Milds.

Watch the trailer for Praise This below.