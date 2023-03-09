Cardi B Addresses Claims That She Wanted To Do A ‘B.A.P.S.’ Remake

Cardi B has addressed speculation about her and Megan Thee Stallion starring in a B.A.P.S. remake. The “I Do” rapper took to Twitter on Thursday (March 9) to respond after an interview with director Robert Townsend got the “rumor mill” churning.

“I don’t even know where that rumor even came about…. Maybe because we looked soo cute in the Wap video ? …kiss kiss,” Bardi tweeted, referencing the viral visual from her 2020 collab with the Houston femcee.

Townsend’s 1997 cult classic film starred Halle Berry and the late Natalie Desselle-Reid as two best friends who move to Los Angeles to audition for a music video, but end up in a scheme to finesse a dying millionaire for money.

The 66-year-old recently spoke with SlashFilm about the film impact and potential sequels. “Let me say this: I would love B.A.P.S. in there. It’s kind of interesting because some people love B.A.P.S. and then some people don’t like B.A.P.S. […] It’s a well-made movie.”

The acclaimed director revealed that die-hard fans of the film have approached him about doing a sequel. “Everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B is like, ‘Could we do…’ I mean, it’s like, I don’t know. So, thank you for asking.”

Diving deeper into the film’s meaning, Townsend explained, “If you go on the ride and go, ‘Oh, it’s two country girls trying to make some money and then they find who they are, and at the end of the day, they do win. But it’s because they’re being honest and transparent.’ Do gold diggers or women that have ulterior motives exist? Yeah. These two country girls from Decatur, Georgia got caught up in the scheme, but at the end of the day, we reveal their heart, and it’s a love story.”