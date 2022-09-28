Cardi B Missed Out On Multi-Million Dollar Deal Due To Assault Case

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Despite Cardi B’s undeniable stardom, karma for past misgivings has caused the rapper to miss out on a huge opportunity, according to the star.

The Bronx rapper revealed this week (Sept. 27) that her next major endeavor, a collaboration with the popular video game series “Call Of Duty” who will release “Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II” on Oct. 22, fell through due to her recent court case over a 2018 assault she was involved in.

The “I Like It” artist tweeted “My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned.”

My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 27, 2022

The revelation set off a lightbulb in one fan’s head, who pulled a screenshot from Cardi’s recent “Hot Sh*t” video where she is wearing a necklace with an emblem of the game’s character “Ghost.”

“That explains the necklace in HOT SH*T?” the fan asked, with the Invasion Of Privacy artist confirming the tease with a wink.

When another fan inquired about the possibility of renegotiating the deal, the former Love & Hip Hop star said that it was too late.

“I couldn’t make it cause of court couple weeks ago …I wasn’t able to do the shoot on time,” she explained.

I couldn’t make it cause of court couple weeks ago …I wasn’t able to do the shoot on time https://t.co/WpDSToxvub — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 28, 2022

Cardi B pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges on Sept. 15, specifically third-degree assault and reckless endangerment. The mother-of-two admitted to paying a friend $5,000 in 2018 to beat up two bartenders who were employed by a strip club in Queens.

Her lawyer, Drew Findling, said regarding the plea “There are too many things that she has planned for her family, for her career and for the community and she just felt, quite honestly that a three-week jury trial was going to be a distraction from the things that she felt was most important and so, hence, we made contact with the prosecution.”

Thus, the Grammy winner has taken full accountability for the situation and was later sentenced to 15 days of community service in addition to being placed on a three-year order of protection. Cardi told TMZ “I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — music and my fans.”