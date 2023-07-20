Cardi B Cashes Out On $20K Playground Set For Kids

Cardi B constantly promotes how much she loves her kids, and she isn’t afraid to open her wallet for them. The Bronx rapper recently revealed that she spent $20,000 on a playground set.

The “Bodak Yellow” artist spoke with The New York Times on Tuesday (July 18) as part of their recognition for Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary and opened up about the spoils of being famous and providing for the people she loves. “When I bought my mom a house, that meant a lot to me,” Cardi said. “When I bought my house with my husband, that meant a lot to me. When I bought another house – damn, I bought a lot of houses.”

“But it also do be the little things, right?” Cardi continued, turning her attention to her daughter Kulture and son Wave, both of whom she had with Offset. “I just bought this playground set for my kids and it’s huge. It looks insane. And I spent in the 20 thousands for it.”

Cardi B and Offset taking pictures tonight with their kids. ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/o7uVVbdhP3 — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) July 17, 2023

While Cardi B takes pride in spoiling her young ones, she knows that spending money doesn’t solely make her a good mother. “This is what I work hard for, for my kids,” she told NYT. “Overly spending on your kids doesn’t mean that you’re a great parent, but it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like you’re living your childhood dream.”

The Invasion Of Privacy artist has been working hard to keep the money rolling in with multiple features in 2023. Most recently, she joined forces with FendiDa Rappa for “Point Me 2” earlier this month. In June, Cardi hopped on “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Latto. She even ventured into Latin Pop once again with an appearance on Rosalía’s “Despechá RMX.” Check out the video for “Point Me 2” below.