Cardi B Cleared Of Battery Charges After Throwing Mic At Fan In Las Vegas

Cardi B threw a microphone at a fan in Las Vegas last week, in retaliation for being doused with a cup full of liquor and ice, facing a possible battery charge.

The 30-year-old rapper has officially been cleared of the charge after the investigation was dropped.

Drew Findling, David Chesnoff, and Richard Schonfeld, the Bronx superstar’s lawyers, told TMZ on Thursday: “This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

The situation began at the “Up” artist’s performance at Drai’s Beachclub on Saturday (July 29). She complained about the heat and requested that attendees splash water on her to cool her down. One of them took it too far and threw a full cup of ice and liquid, which prompted the mother of two to throw her microphone at them. The mic hit another person, who went on to file the police report. Check out the video below.

Cardi B was listed as a battery suspect in the case that ultimately went nowhere. It did not even reach the district attorney’s office, as the police claimed she did not commit a criminal offense. As for the thrown microphone, it belonged to an audio company called The Wave which provides audio equipment to clubs all over Las Vegas.

Upon the microphone being recovered, Scott Fisher, owner of The Wave, decided to auction it off and donate the money to two charities: the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas. Per the current eBay listings, the microphone has received 122 bids and the highest bid sits at $99,900.

Outside of projectile microphones, Bardi recently continued her fiery feature run by linking up with her husband Offset for his single “Jealousy” last Friday (July 28). The track samples Three 6 Mafia’s “Jealous A** Bi**h.” Check out the “Jealousy” video below.