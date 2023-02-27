Cardi B Calls Community Service A “Spiritual Journey,” And Best Thing To Happen To Her

As part of her 15-day court-ordered community service, Cardi B spoke with a group of young women at a mentorship program on Friday (Feb. 24). While visiting the NYPD’s “Girls Talk” event in Queens, N.Y., the 30-year-old shared her uphill success story before taking photos with attendees.

“I feel like there’s so many people that make y’all probably feel like, ‘This is what’s cool, this is what’s going on, this is what it takes to be lit, this is what it takes to be fire,’” Cardi B told the crowd. “Sometimes that’s a little bit of peer pressure like on a girl. Don’t fall into that. You know what I’m saying? Like, be great. Be you. You’re amazing. You’re dope yourself.”

Cardi B departs Queens Court after not meeting her requirements for her misdemeanor guilty plea on January 17, 2023 in New York City. Cardi B violated the terms of her agreement by not fulfilling the 15 days of community service she agreed to in her plea. The judge has given her a second chance and she must fulfill her agreement by March 1st or face jail time. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The “Up” rapstress then reflected on her life-changing experience on Twitter, tweeting, “Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears. Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever.”

The NYPD posted a video on Twitter showing Cardi speaking to the youth at the event.

Amid the positive event, the Quality Control signee did receive some backlash. A retired police lieutenant tweeted a clip of Cardi, insinuating that she isn’t a great choice to speak to the youth.

“Watch @NYPDnews associate with “known Criminal” @iamcardib while they hold onto the illegal termination of @TheSalGreco for being friends with @RogerJStoneJr.,” he wrote. “FYI Roger was not drugging & robbing John’s of their $ & jewelry, Cardi & her WAP was. #TheFinestUnfiltered.”

Watch @NYPDnews associate with “known Criminal” @iamcardib while they hold onto the illegal termination of @TheSalGreco for being friends with @RogerJStoneJr. FYI Roger was not drugging & robbing John’s of their $ & jewelry, Cardi & her WAP was. #TheFinestUnfiltered pic.twitter.com/kAo6VJq33D — John D. Macari Jr. ??? (@JohnDMacari) February 24, 2023

The mommy-of-two tweeted, “I did the crime, ‘I only have myself to blame'” while on her way to the police academy after waking up extra early work in a music studio.

Following her community service sentencing, Cardi B said, “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to.”

She added, “These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now.”

Cardi née Belcalis Almanzar is required to complete her community service by March 1st to avoid a three-week jail sentence. She has been chronicling her day-to-day court duties all week.