Cardi B Fashionably Fulfills Weekly Court-Ordered Community Service

Who said that just because you’re fulfilling court-ordered community service, that you can’t be fashionable? Cardi B begs to differ. All month long, the 30-year-old mommy-of-two has been showing off her high-fashion looks to serve her community.

On Wednesday (Feb. 22) the Bronx rapstress tweeted out, “On my way to serve some community service time …..DONT COMMIT CRIMES!'” while showing off her outfit in the mirror.

On my way to serve some community service time …..DONT COMMIT CRIMES! pic.twitter.com/4KnMIcqN53 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 22, 2023

She wore pink leather Maison Margiela boots, a matching pink tweed Chanel bag, black leggings and a cropped beige bomber jacket over the ensemble with a white t-shirt. She also paired the fit with a pink Teddy Bear beanie.

Surrounding her in the photo were other expensive boxes of clothing, shoes and more.

In another Twitter post, the “Up” spitter donned a beige and white pair of Maison Margiela boots, a black bodysuit, and Chanel beanie. She also wore a nude colored sweater, wide leg jeans and her curls brushed her shoulders. In a follow up video, Cardi could be seen talking to the youth about staying out of trouble.

Day whatever the fuck of community service……….Obey the law !!!! pic.twitter.com/Rg9D3nhqQE — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 21, 2023

Cardi B today doing her community service at a local school. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cLqOLftaJ6 — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) February 22, 2023

The beloved rapper’s community service stems from a former battery case in which she ultimately pleaded guilty, along with two other co-defendants. Reportedly, Cardi B and her entourage attacked employees of the Angels Strip Club in Flushing, Queens over a dispute about her husband, Offset.

Following her sentence to community service — after getting out of a possibly heftier penalty — Cardi stated, “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now.”

She added, “I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most—the music and my fans.”

Cardi’s lawyer, Drew Findling, told DailyMail.com, “Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavors. She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1st to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York.”

Take a look at Cardi’s fashion choices below as she completes her court-ordered community service.