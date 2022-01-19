Cardi B Offers To Cover Funeral Costs For Victims Of Deadly Bronx Apartment Fire: ‘I’m Extremely Proud To Be From The Bronx’

Cardi B has donated financially to support the funeral and burial costs for the victims of the fatal apartment fire in her native Bronx borough. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared with CNN why she decided to help those in need, teaming up with New York City Mayor Eric Adams for the philanthropic effort.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still,” the Grammy Award-winning artist said in a statement to the news outlet.

“So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” she continued. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

Caskets are set inside the Islamic Cultural Center of the Bronx for a mass funeral for 15 of the 17 victims of a fire in a Bronx apartment building, in the Bronx borough of New York City, January 16, 2022. The January 9th fire, believed to have been caused by a defective electrical space heater, claimed 17 lives, including 8 children in New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades. Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/AP Images

“We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims,” Mayor Adams said in a statement. “The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time.”

Cardi B is not the only Bronx-bred rapper who stepped up to help the community. Fat Joe launched a relief fund to help the families impacted by the tragedy. Also working with Mayor Adams, the “All The Way Up” rapper not only gave money of his own, but also solicited donations from his famous friends DJ Khaled and Jay-Z. 100 percent of all donations will help families and fund the distribution of emergency supplies for those in need.

Cardi B and Fat Joe attend Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

“I need all my people world wide to come together for the families devastated by the fire in the Bronx,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m donating and I’m asking everyone that has a Heart to donate. these people are mostly immigrants that have no where to go they lost everything. it’s 10 degrees in the Bronx today! WE NEED YOUR HELP.”

The deadly fire on Jan. 9 devastated the Bronx community. Seventeen lives were lost due to smoke inhalation. Their ages ranged from a 2-year-old boy to a 50-year-old adult, and include two 5-year-old girls and a 6-year-old boy.