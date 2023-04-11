Cardi B Shares Outrage At Dalai Lama Asking Child To “Suck His Tongue” In Video

Cardi B is no stranger to speaking out, recently sharing her outrage at a controversial video of the Dalai Lama asking a young boy an inappropriate question upon meeting.

In the video, the world leader sits before a young boy as he smiles and kisses the child, before placing his forehead on his. Then the exiled leader of Tibetan spiritual Buddhists mouths to the innocent child to “suck his tongue” with a gesture and pat on the arm. Innocently, but clearly embarrassed, the young boy moves closer to the Nobel laureate before the clip ends. See below.

JUST IN: The Dalai Lama affectionately plants a kiss on the lips of a young Indian boy. "Suck my tongue." pic.twitter.com/3vsHcQOa7U — The Herald Post (@TheHeraldPostUS) April 9, 2023

The mom-of-two responded to the video on her Twitter account, stating that, “This world is full of predators” and that parents need to teach their children about “boundaries.”

“They prey on the innocent.,” she continued on Monday (April 10). “The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

Although Cardi’s message was appropriate, the “Up” rhymer was still met with some backlash.

One Twitter user responded to the 30-year-old with, “I agree with this statement, however, we have to reconsider our wording when we say “allow” children are defenseless to predators they can’t stop them. What they need to know is that it’s always safe to come tell someone right away. And they will be believed and defended.”

Cardi B, née Belcalis Almanzar, clapped back with, “I don’t gotta watch my words..I know exactly wat I mean from the time you start potty training your kids you should tell them DONT LET nobody touch your privates, enter the bathroom wit you and don’t keep no secrets away from mommy …You took one word to try to make debate …DRINK…”

I don’t gotta watch my words..I know exactly wat I mean from the time you start potty training your kids you should tell them DONT LET nobody touch your privates,enter the bathroom wit you and don’t keep no secrets away from mommy …You took one word to try to make debate …DRINK… https://t.co/CDFhsXeO9f — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

A few also deemed Cardi to be the “wrong messenger,” due to her past lifestyle.

On Monday night, Cardi followed up with, “Wow all this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful. It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the Dalai Lama thing happen this morning …Thank you everyone..I just have to realize the people attacking me are just projecting.”

Since the video between the world leader and the child has gone viral, the 87-year-old has issued an apology on his official Twitter account.

“A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug,” reads the statement. “His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

It continues, “His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.”

See the controversial video, Cardi B’s response and an official apology from the Dalai Lama above.