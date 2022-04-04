Cardi B Deletes Social Media Accounts After Argument With Fans

Cardi B, winner of the Favorite Hip-Hop Song award, poses in the Press Room at the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Cardi B has decided to take a break from social media. The Bronx rapper deleted her widely followed accounts on Sunday (April 3) after an argument with fans who questioned her absence from the 2022 Grammy Awards. She was nominated for Best Rap Performance for her song “Up.” According to Billboard, she first deleted her Twitter account after members of the Bardi Gang expressed anger toward the rapper for not attending the annual event.

“I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f**kin dumba** fan base,” the 29-year-old explained before deactivating her Twitter account, the outlet reported. “You got the slow dumba**es dragging my kids all cause y’all though [sic] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f**k? When the f**k I hinted I was going ?just f**kin stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.”

“When did I hype y’all up ?” she had tweeted earlier on Sunday, in response to a fan’s tweet. “Where and when did I ever gave hints ? Like are you ok ? I’m not going to a award if I don’t got a new song to perform Or my album ain’t out …Next year.”

Cardi B accepts the Favorite Hip-Hop Song award onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC

The clap backs continued as the “Bodak Yellow” rapper responded to her followers. Complex reported Cardi B further explained leaving the platform during an Instagram live broadcast shortly after the online disagreement.

“Why would I show up with one nomination?” she questioned. “And I lost it anyways, so you wanted me to go to the Grammys, lose an award, and me just be there smiling like, ‘That’s great, that’s great.’ Like, come on now my ni**a. Come on now. I don’t like that sh*t. And then it’s like, ‘Oh but you was giving out hints…’ What in my Insta story gave you hints that I was gonna go into the Grammys? Oh my tweet, ‘I like men that like fashion.’ What the f**k does that have to do with the Grammys? Red hair and tattoos, what the f**k does that have to do with me saying I’m going to the Grammys?”

In reference to her tweeting to someone she hoped their mom died, the mom of two added, “And motherf**kers talking like I’m getting canceled, this and that. Let me tell you something, I don’t give a f**k, whatever I said on them tweets, I really motherfu**ing mean it,” continuing, “‘Oh, why would you wish that on somebody mother?’ Well, that person brought up my son. If you talking sh*t about me, why you bringing up my f**king son?”

Shortly afterward, the top-selling rapper also deleted her Instagram account. Representatives for Cardi B have not confirmed when, or if she will return to the platforms.