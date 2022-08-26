Cardi B Reveals She’ll Be Directing Offset’s Forthcoming Music Video

Cardi B and Offset attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Cardi B has announced that she’s hopping back into the director’s chair for an upcoming music video from her husband, Offset.

The “Up” rapper revealed the news in response to a post on social media sharing a clip from a short film from Atlanta artist Lyrik London. The visual features dancers performing to Cardi’s 2019 single “Press,” a track she also directed the accompanying music video for.

“Love it,” Cardi wrote, adding a string of heart emojis. “This was not my highest song but this was one of my best videos. DIRECTED BY ME!”

When asked if she intends to direct more music videos, the hitmaker shared that she’s assuming that role in the creation of a visual for a forthcoming collaboration between Offset and an unnamed artist.

“I’m directing one [of] Offset’s music videos with a very sexy, talented artist ?… It’s going to [be] amazing,” Cardi wrote in another tweet.

The featured artist in question is believed to be R&B star Chlöe Bailey, who Offset teased a collaboration with on an episode of Bardi Gang Radio and noticeably liked Cardi’s aforementioned post. Cardi and Chlöe also have history, as Bailey previously covered Cardi’s hit single “Be Careful,” in 2021 and appeared on an episode of Cardi Tries, the rapper’s Facebook reality show.

Offset appears to be returning to the music scene in a big way following news of his intentions to focus on solo projects outside of his work with the Migos. The rapper recently released “5 4 3 2 1,” his first solo single in three years. The song comes on the heels of “Hotel Lobby” and “Us vs. Them” from Migos members Quavo and Takeoff as the newly-formed duo Unc & Phew. Offset is set to release his second single, “CODE” featuring Moneybagg Yo, this Friday, August 26.

See Cardi B’s tweets below.

Love it ❤️❤️❤️This was not my highest song but this was one of my best videos..DIRECTED BY ME ! https://t.co/9lzLmstlXk — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 21, 2022