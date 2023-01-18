Cardi B Granted Extension After Not Completing Community Service For 2018 Assault Case

Cardi B is seen departing the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on October 20, 2022 in Santa Ana, California. Cardi B is being sued for copyright infringement after allegedly using an image of a man's tattoo on an album cover.

Cardi B has been given a little more time to complete her assigned community service in connection to her 2018 strip club assault case. The 30-year-old appeared in court this week where a judge granted her the extension.

Reportedly, the “Up” artist did not participate in any of the 15 days of community service she was ordered to do. Her original deadline was this past Tuesday (Jan. 17) and has now been pushed to March 1, TMZ reported.

“Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavors,” the Bronx rapper’s attorney Drew Findling said. “She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1 to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York.”

Today I hate everyone ,try me tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RVLAeBQ8KV — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2023

The Invasion Of Privacy artist was given a plea deal in September 2022 in connection to the 2018 strip club assault case where she allegedly ordered an attack on two bartenders at Angels in Flushing, NY. Reportedly, she claimed one of the women was sleeping with her husband Offset, leading to a brawl where chairs, hookah materials, and tables were thrown. One of the women was injured in the midst of the chaos.

Cardi initially pled not guilty in 2019 when facing 12 charges, but later pled guilty to third-degree assault and reckless endangerment in September 2022. There, she was assigned 15 days of community service and to not be in the victims’ presence for three years.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” the Grammy winner said after being given her ruling. “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to.”

My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 27, 2022

The September 2022 court case caused Cardi B to miss out on a multi-million dollar deal with Call Of Duty, where she would have appeared in the promotional trailer for their latest video game.