Cardi B Responds To Backlash Over Grocery Price Complaints

Cardi B has responded to internet critics blasting the Grammy winner over her outrage at inflation costs.

The “Tomorrow 2” costar took to social media annoyed over how high groceries are currently priced, tweeting, “Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now. You might as well eat outside !!” The mother of two also complained about a head of lettuce now being $6 when it was one-third of that price months ago.

Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ? ? pic.twitter.com/2X0Np2KyCX — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

She went on to issue a PSA for those believing she, as a rich person, has no right to complain about the price of goods.

“Let me tell y’all something. When I be complainin’ about food prices, and y’all motherf**kers be like ain’t you rich […] That just goes to show me when you become successful, when you have money, you’re gonna go broke soon because you’re not budgeting,” Bardi explained.

Despite allegedly being worth $80 million, the Invasion Of Privacy phenom still gets a weekly breakdown of her household expenses and felt the need to speak out because she wonders how lower-income families are surviving.

“I wanna see for myself what the f**k sh*t is being spent on […] I’m seeing everything tripled up, so of course, Imma say something. The f**k?!,” she continued, visibly agitated. The Bronx native later mentioned that there’s a chance things can change because she has a large platform and urges others to air their frustrations as well.

When speaking on using her platform to bring awareness on select issues in a separate instance, Cardi told David Letterman on the Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, “I mean, I’m a hood chick, and I’m from the Bronx. A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed, they want to see my lifestyle. I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, ‘Hey, while you here and you’re checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what’s going on over here in this part of the world.’”