Cardi B Attempts To Help Black Women Enter Club After They Are Denied Entry

Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on Nov. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Women outside of a Miami nightclub called on Cardi B to gain them access to the venue. In a viral video, a group of women claimed bouncers at Club E11even denied them entry to the hotspot because they were Black. When the ladies saw the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, they immediately informed her of their allegations against the Club E11even staff.

“Aye Cardi, they not letting the sisters in tonight,” a voice can be heard saying in the video. “They not even letting the sisters in. At the front door…white girls, no Black women.”

The person continued, “My husband plays football here and they ain’t letting us in. We can’t even buy a table…they’re not letting Black women in.”

Cardi B attends as Playboy celebrates BIGBUNNY Launch at Miami Art Week at Casa Tua on Dec. 3, 2021, in Miami Beach, Florida. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Playboy Enterprises International, Inc.

Cardi B then leaned in to listen to the women’s complaints before directing comments towards Club E11even staff.

“Y’all need to let some Black women in here,” shouts the Grammy award-winning rapper as she walked inside of the club. “Let the Black women in here.”

According to its website Club E11even is “an immersive adventure encompassing the luxury and sophistication of a one-of-kind experience,” and has featured live performances by Usher, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, and more. The venue has an age requirement of 21 years old to enter and is located in downtown Miami.

VIBE has reached out to Club E11even for a statement.

Watch the video shared by Baller Alert below: