Cardi B Had A Twitter Tussle With Lady Leshurr Over “Cheap A** Weave”

Cardi B has decided to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after a Twitter exchange with UK rapper Lady Leshurr. The viral hit contains the same beat as Leshurr’s 2015 track, “Queen’s Speech 4.” On a tweet commemorating the seventh anniversary of “Queen’s Speech Ep. 4,” one Twitter user responded by commenting “cheap ass weave.” Leshurr’s response was a message to Cardi B.

“You mind asking Cardi if she can break me off a likkle change,” Leshurr wrote “She used my beat/idea before her big break and is now a millionaire and I got paid 0.”

You mind asking Cardi if she can break me off a likkle change she used my beat/idea before her big break and is now a millionaire and I got paid 0 ? https://t.co/Kvj8J7hdRo — #CARMEN ?? (@LadyLeshurr) August 2, 2022

After becoming aware of Leshurr’s request, Cardi noted that the profits from “Cheap Ass Weave,” which is currently available on YouTube and various streaming platforms, was minimal. The “Up” rapper also sarcastically offered to split the revenue from the song. “I made like 2 dollars of that song,” Cardi replied. “You want the other dollar?”

I made like 2 dollars of that song ….you want the other dollar ? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 2, 2022

Leshurr responded in turn, stating that she’d previously attempted to reach out to Cardi concerning the lack of credit and recognition for her track. She also sarcastically accepted the propose split—with the stipulation of adding her to the credits.

?? would b nice but tbh I just wanted my credit & it’s mad I had to tweet banter 4 a response when I dm u years ago about it. I was cool wen I thought it was just YT cover but it’s on streaming sites as “cheap azz weave” nw & urs comes up b4 mine so yes dollar & credit pls ? https://t.co/LsgMyke9rA — #CARMEN ?? (@LadyLeshurr) August 2, 2022

That retort prompted Cardi to ensure that “Cheap Ass Weave,” would be removed from all platforms before jokingly adding that she’d compensate Leshurr the dollar she proposed.

“I don’t find the song on apple but if it’s on any streaming service I will be making sure it’s takin down including YouTube,” Cardi wrote in a tweet that’s since been deleted, before adding, “I will also make sure I send you your dollar.” As of press time, “Cheap Ass Weave,” remains available on YouTube and streaming services, and has roughly 4.6 million views on YouTube in comparison to “Queen’s Speech 4’s” 64.6 million views on the platform.

