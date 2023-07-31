Cardi B Throws Microphone At Woman After Drink Is Tossed On Her

The recent string of celebrities getting hit with objects on stage continues to happen, as Cardi B is the latest victim.

On Saturday (July 29), the “Up” rapper performed at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas, where she found herself throwing a microphone at a woman who threw liquid at her. While performing her 2017 hit, “Bodak Yellow,” a woman can be seen in a video clip tossing her drink on Cardi before the Bronx native reacted.

Taken back, Cardi immediately threw her mic as security expeditiously hopped into the crowd and removed the woman. In another clip, the attendee can also be seen apologizing to Cardi from the crowd after the rapstress already went off on her.

See clips below.

While some artists don’t mind when bras and underwear are thrown at them, others have been getting hurt by phones and more.

During her set at Rolling Loud Germany earlier this month, Latto threatened an audience member who threw something at her. While rapping her new single “Put It On Da Floor,” the Atlanta-native addressed the culprit, saying, “You’ll get your a** beat. Throw it again. Throw it again. I’ll beat your a**. Throw it again.”

Latto calls out a fan for throwing something at her while she was performing: “imma beat your a**, throw it again” pic.twitter.com/Kvx4gvLIIa — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 13, 2023

Lil Nas X also had a bizarre item thrown at him last month while performing. Amid his set at Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden, a vagina-molded sex toy was thrown at him as he sang his unreleased single, “Down Souf H*es” featuring Saucy Santana.

Wearing a blue ensemble, the “Panini” rapper twerked before picking up the item off the floor and asking the crowd, “Who threw they pu**y onstage?”

See clip below:

SOMEONE THREW WHAT AT LIL NAS? ? pic.twitter.com/IH86ntinKs — ????? (@lilnasxmajor) July 2, 2023

Additionally, back in October, Steve Lacy reacted to a fan throwing a camera on stage while mid-song. At the time, the 24-year-old stopped singing and said, “Don’t throw sh*t on my fu**ing stage please!” The Gemini Rights artist then launched the camera at the floor. He walked off, ended his performance of “Bad Habits,” and said, “That’s it. Peace.”

At the time, he returned to the crowd and explained, “It’s still love… I wasn’t going to leave y’all like that. It hit my leg. I was in my zone. As a performer, you know, you have to be in a very meditative state to do this sh*t. And whenever anything taps you out of it, you can get very irritable.”

He went on, “You just feel bad, you know? So I’m trying to be in my element, feel really good. Anything that distracts me from that, I feel it. It makes me feel bad… anyways, I’m back baby. Come on.”

See footage of Cardi B, Latto, and Steve Lacy all reacting to fans throwing objects at them on stage above.