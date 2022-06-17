Cardi B Says Lizzo Shouldn’t Have Apologized For “Grrls” Lyric

Cardi B has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Lizzo’s “Grrls” lyrics saying she doesn’t’ feel the singer needed to apologize for a line in the song that some listeners found offensive.

“Ya will do mental gymnastics to include me in anything that people are getting dragged for,” Cardi tweeted after having her name thrown into the fray about Lizzo’s new song. “People have called me out for plenty of sh*t. Yall do it every week SOMETHINGS I apologize for & some things I will tell y’all TO SUCK D**K & personally If I was Lizzo I would of said SMD!”

On the original version of “Grrls,” Lizzo used the word “spaz” in a lyric, which means being “a stupid person” and is also short for “spastic,” a demeaning term to describe those with cerebral palsy. Amid backlash from her usage of the word, Lizzo re-released the single with altered lyrics and gave a publicly apologized for anyone offended.

“I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change,” the rapper wrote in a statement. “This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

Listen to the updated version of “Grrls” below.