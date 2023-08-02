Cardi B’s Microphone Thrown In Las Vegas Now Up For Auction, Proceeds Going To Charity

Cardi B has been the talk of the internet after throwing a microphone at a fan in Las Vegas over the weekend, and her pending battery case could make things more negative. One aspect of the situation is being spun into a positive, though, as the mic is now up for auction and the proceeds will go to charity.

TMZ reported on Tuesday (Aug. 1) that the microphone, which the Bronx superstar threw while performing at Drai’s Nightclub, belongs to a company called The Wave. The business is located in Vegas and provides audio support for several nightclubs around Sin City. The owner, Scott Fisher, told TMZ that they plan to take bids and distribute the money to the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas.

He also revealed that it was easy to find the microphone following the incident, as it had a white piece of tape on the bottom that says “MAIN” in all caps. Fortunately, the microphone still works, so buyers can either keep it as memorabilia or pursue their own rapper dreams. Per eBay, bids for the microphone, which originally cost $1,000, started at $500. There have been 44 bids since the auction went live and the highest stands at $50,100.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

Footage surfaced on Saturday (July 29) of Cardi B throwing her microphone at a fan, and further details revealed that she requested to be doused with water due to how hot it was in Las Vegas. One fan took it a step too far and threw a cup full of a drink and ice at the 30-year-old artist, which prompted her to retaliate.

While many fans online empathized with Bardi, as it has been a running trend in the last year for fans to throw things at artists while performing, her victim is reportedly pursuing litigation. The woman who was struck by the microphone reported the “Bodak Yellow” rapper to the police, and she is now a suspect for battery.

Outside of flying microphones and open cases, Cardi B continued her feature run this past Friday (July 28) alongside her husband Offset. The duo released their new single “Jealousy,” which fires directly at all of their haters and samples Three 6 Mafia’s “Jealous A** Bi**h.” Check out the “Jealousy” video below.