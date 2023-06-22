Cardi B Snaps On Missing Titan Sub Billionaire’s Stepson

Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Cardi B responded to a dig from Brian Szasz, the stepson of missing billionaire Hamish Harding, who is aboard the Titan sub. The exchange began when Cardi criticized Szasz for posting on Twitter that he would be attending a Blink-182 concert after news broke that his stepfather had disappeared underwater. The “Hot Sh*t” rapper took to social media to voice her opinion on his actions, stating he should be at home worried.

“Ay so one of the billionaires that’s missing underwater, on the submarine sh*t… One of the billionaires, their stepson, is at a Blink-182 concert. People was like, ‘What is he supposed to do, be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?’ Yes. You supposed to be at the house sad,” she said.

“You supposed to be crying for me, you supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me… Isn’t it sad that you’re whole f**king billionaire and nobody gives a f**k about you?” she continued. “Like, you missing, and motherf**kers is ready to shake d**ks at concerts. That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke and poor [and] knowing that I’m loved.”

Brian caught wind of the Bronx native’s comments on Wednesday (June 21) and responded on Twitter, PEOPLE reports. The now-deleted tweets aimed at Cardi, referring to her as “trashy.” He also used the time to flirt with an OnlyFans model as well.

The point was the whole world is praying for these people in the submarine and this man son is online shaking dicks for girls off onlyfans and going to Blink 182 concerts. You was looking for clout all along, nobody knew who you were until you said that was ya stepdad!!! This is… https://t.co/FQ8pfR55Ob — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 21, 2023

“What a pos trashy celeb,” Brian rebutted. “Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my family’s suffering. I went to a Blink-182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you, Cardi get some class!”

Belcalis hit back on Twitter, ending the back-and-forth, and causing the billionaire’s stepson to erase his comment. “The point was the whole world is praying for these people in the submarine, and this man’s son is online shaking d**ks for girls off OnlyFans and going to Blink-182 concerts,” she said. “You was looking for clout all along, nobody knew who you were until you said that was ya stepdad!!! This is why people hate you spoiled brat billionaires, y’all soo desensitized.”

Brian Szasz’s stepfather Hamish Harding, three adults, and one teenager were aboard OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan when it disappeared on Sunday (June 18).

The submersible was near the Titanic’s wreckage in the North Atlantic, touring the iconic ship’s remains. According to CNN, the sub’s oxygen supply is set to run out on Thursday (June 22). OceanGate’s submersible vessel only had 96 hours of oxygen during the Sunday tour.