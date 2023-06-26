Cardi B Will Just Move On To “Another Rich Ni**a” If She Ever Divorces Offset

Cardi B isn’t worried about the prospect of separating from husband Offset, as she’ll just go find herself “another rich ni**a.”

During a Twitter Spaces chat Saturday (June 24), the Bronx beauty appeared to address recent claims from blogger Tasha K that the Migos member is sleeping with other women. According to the “Up” rapper, if her hubby were to violate their wedding vows, she’d have no problem filing for divorce and moving on to one of any number of wealthy suitors.

“I don’t be outside like that, so when I do be outside, these ballplayers, these rappers, and these dudes — they see me,” she began on Spaces (via HipHopDX). “And their voices start trembling. They be nervous! Because I’m a bad bi**h! You don’t got that — I got that.

“So every time you try to bring turmoil to my marriage, I’m just saying, y’all know what’s gonna happen next. We’re gonna get a divorce, and people are gonna be mad nosey, and mad happy. I’m gonna make an album, and people are gonna wanna hear the album because of it.

“Another rich ni**a’s gonna cuff me. And what? What’ll be the point that y’all are tryna make? What do ya’ll be trying to accomplish when you be bringing my ni**a up? A breakup? And then what? You’re going to be sick of me because you’re going to see me live my best life. Everybody want single Cardi.”

After catching wind of the comments, Offset seemed to respond by tweeting out three laughing face emojis followed by “Fly like a bird.”

One day before Cardi’s Twitter Spaces rant, Tasha K brought about claims of Offset cheating on Cardi with a woman he’s allegedly been seeing since 2013. The disgraced blogger also released an undated video of the woman in what she claims is Cardi and Offset’s home.

The move came just days after Cardi blacked out on the YouTuber for bringing up Takeoff in attempts to take shots at her.

“And Tasha K with your despicable a**, to bring up Takeoff to prove a fake a** point is disgusting,” she said. “I lost weight, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, me and my man STILL dealing with that to this day.

“I’m a rapper, we targeted all the time, so of course I have guns for protection. But since you wanna be funny for comments, ima make sure your kid [doesn’t] go to college. You think my lawyers don’t know you hiding money in Africa? Ima make sure I get every red cent of my 4 mill. DONT EVER PUT TAKEOFF NAME IN YA MOUTH.”

Tasha K was ordered to pay Cardi $4M in 2019 after losing her defamation case due to publishing salacious videos about the rapper. She has yet to clear her debt and recently filed for bankruptcy.