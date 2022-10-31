Cardi B Ready To Expand Family After Next Album

Cardi B seemingly has major plans beyond the arrival of her highly-anticipated sophomore album. After sharing new photos of her one-year-old son, Wave, on Saturday (Oct. 30), the Invasion Of Privacy rapper revealed she’s considering expanding her family for the third time.

“My son so fire [red heart emoji] ….I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third,” Cardi, 30, tweeted.

The Grammy winner welcomed her first child, Kulture, with her husband, Offset, in July 2018. Wave arrived three years later in September 2021.

Offset has three children—Jordan, Kody, and Kalea—from previous relationships that Cardi has previously gushed about. “After we got married, that’s when I first met his kids. I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship,” the Bronx native told ESSENCE.

She later spoke on how her husband of five years eased her concerns about being pregnant with Kulture and navigating being at the top of her game. “He kept telling me, ‘Trust me. It’s going to be alright. You’re huge. Everybody loves you. People are going to understand.’”

When she revealed she was pregnant with Wave, the diamond-certified rapper shared her hope for her young children’s relationship. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny. But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

Though details regarding her new album are scarce, Cardi has admitted she intends to “stomp” this time around.