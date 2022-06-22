Cardi B Warns She’s Gonna “Stomp” The Game With Her Next Album

The wait for Cardi B’s wildly-anticipated followup to her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, has officially passed the four-year mark with fans clamoring for a new collection of music from the chart-topping Grammy Award winner.

To hold them over, Cardi B dropped another hint that a new project from her could be imminent and alluded to the fact that her forthcoming body of work will surely up the ante.

In a tweet accompanied by a video compilation of her greatest hits, the Bronx bombshell wrote, “Just a little reminder feeling like 2020 when I had to come out and STEP to remind them …..P.S-IM GONNA STOMP THIS TIME AROUND.”

Just a little reminder ? feeling like 2020 when I had to come out and STEP to remind them …..P.S-IM GONNA STOMP THIS TIME AROUND ? pic.twitter.com/SRtDE8G9Ij — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 21, 2022

The compilation clip includes snippets of popular Cardi tracks from various points in her career, beginning with the introductory Invasion of Privacy track “Get Up 10.” It transitions into “Drip” featuring Migos, “Money Bag,” “Bodak Yellow,” “Bickenhead,” the Bad Bunny and J Balvin-assisted “I Like It,” “Bartier Cardi,” “Be Careful,” and “Ring” featuring Kehlani before ending with “Thru Your Phone.”

Earlier this year, Cardi responded to critiques and gripes concerning her lack of activity on the musical front, alluding the delay to various “technical difficulties” that have occurred during the creation of the album.

“I seen a lot of y’all talking sh– like, ‘Oh she doesn’t feed us…,’” she said in a voice note at the time. “So when I put what I’mma put out, I’mma talk more about it because clearly I can’t talk about it now. But I really had technical difficulties with my latest project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I’ve been working on that … had to be done and taken care of before I put it out.”

She continued, adding, “When things come out, that’s when I’mma talk about it,” she explained. “It’s nothing, like, major or crazy. Yeah, we’ll figure it out ’cause I know, I know, I know, I know you guys want that and I’m gonna give it to ya, OK? OK.”