Cardi B Shares How She Told Offset About Baby No. 2: “I Think I’m Pregnant, Bro!”

Cardi B surprised fans when she revealed her pregnancy with baby No. 2 live onstage during a performance at the 2021 BET Awards. Now, in a new interview, the Grammy award-winning rapper shares how she told her husband, Offset of the Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos. According to PEOPLE, she opened up about her pregnancy during an interview broadcast on Stationhead, an app where users can stream music and interviews for listeners.

The moment Cardi B informed Offset that they might be expecting was not a fairytale story. After experiencing pregnancy symptoms in the weeks before the 2021 Grammy Awards, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper decided to take a home pregnancy test.

“I think I’m pregnant, bro!” she first exclaimed to Offset, PEOPLE reported. “We just started laughing like, ‘Lord, we have so much to do.'”

As VIBE previously reported, the rapper first revealed her belly bump to the world in June during a performance at the 2021 BET Awards where she joined Migos on stage for “Type Sh*t.” Cardi B also shared maternity photos on Instagram, taken by AB+DM, in the days following the show.

Cardi B (second from L) and (L–R) Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of Migos perform onstage at the 2021 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles. Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Like many relationships in the public eye, Cardi B and Offset have been plagued by their fair share of controversy. During their relationship, the couple has been a target of rumors of infidelity carried out by Offset. In fact, last year, the marriage almost ended permanently when Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020 after three years together.

The divorce, however, never happened. In November 2020, only a month after the legal paperwork was filed, the “WAP” rapper announced she and her beau had reconciled. VIBE reported Cardi B claimed her sexual desires and genuine affection for Offset resulted in the two getting back together.

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend,” she said. “And it’s really hard not to have no d*ck.”

Cardi revealed that those difficult times in the past caused her to step out of the public eye in the early days of her pregnancy: “I took a [social media] break not only because I gotta hide my pregnancy… [but] because I had to get my mind together.”

“People put me through a lot of shit during Kulture’s pregnancy. A lot of lies were made about me, a lot of narratives, and I was in Atlanta while Offset was touring. I didn’t have no family,” recalled the Bronx native. “This pregnancy I didn’t want to remember bad things like how I remember Kulture’s pregnancy and when I give birth I don’t wanna remember bad things. So, I just took a break and got close to my family and had fun and just enjoyed myself.”

Together, Offset, 29, and Cardi B, 28, have one child, Kulture, who recently celebrated her third birthday with a lavish princess-themed party. Outside of their marriage, Offset has one daughter Kalea, 6, and two sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from prior relationships.

During the interview, Cardi went on to say that she’s struggled with feeling happy and explained that her career accomplishments often bring her joy. Still, her constant hustle and aspirations of reaching billionaire status can be overwhelming, so this pregnancy has brought her “a little peace.”

“There is something so dear about this pregnancy and I feel like I’m starting a new chapter, and I’m happy about that,” said Cardi B according to PEOPLE.

As she did through her first pregnancy, Cardi continues to make “money moves” and is showing no signs of slowing down. She recently joined R&B singer Normani for her latest song “Wild Side.” Released on July 15, the two women joined together for the song’s sultry video. Cardi B also recently expanded her Reebok collection with a signature leather sneaker.