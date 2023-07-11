Cardi B And Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture’s Fifth Birthday

Offset and Cardi B arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala held at The Beverly Hilton on February 4, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Cardi B and Offset are celebrating a milestone for their first child together. Both rap stars shared separate social media posts honoring their daughter Kulture’s fifth birthday. On her special day, the child posed for the camera wearing a pink ballerina-inspired outfit and an afro puff.

“My baby is five,” shared the Bronx native on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my pretty princess. It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more,” she continued with a pink bow and birthday cake emoji.

She then hinted that a bigger celebration is coming soon, writing, “Light lil turn up today till the weekend.”

In his own upload, the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper shared his own disbelief of their growing family.

“Happy birthday @kulturekiari your such a great daughter you make me smile every time I lay eyes on you,” wrote the Grammy award-nominated rhymer. “I can’t believe you are 5 years old already I remember holding you when you were first born in my arms… daddy’s girl I love you so much.”

The Hip-Hop power couple shares Kulture as well as Wave, their toddler son. Together their family also includes Offset’s three children, Kalea, Kody, and Jordan, from previous relationships.

“After we got married, that’s when I first met his kids,” Cardi explained as the family covered the May/June of ESSENCE Magazine. “I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship.”

Offset added, “It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids. It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”