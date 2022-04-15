Cardi B And Offset Take Family Portraits For ‘ESSENCE’ Magazine

Rappers Cardi B and Offset have shared family portraits featuring their children as the May/June cover stars for ESSENCE Magazine. The photos feature both artists, their two children together, daughter Kulture, 3, and 7-month-old son Wave, as well as Offset’s three children from previous relationships, Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, also 7, and Jordan, 12.

The culture and lifestyle publication shared video covers as well as shots from a fashion editorial spread. In the story, the couple opened up about how they maintain family and fame, discussing details of their home life and careers.

The magazine revealed it was the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s idea to include all the children so no one felt left out.

“After we got married, that’s when I first met his kids,” Cardi explained to the outlet. “I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship.”

Offset also shared his perspective on their blended family dynamic.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he expressed. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”

Additionally, Cardi B shared her hesitance to date a rapper during the early stages of their relationship, revealed that their first date was at Super Bowl LI back in 2017, how they were married in the bedroom of his Atlanta home, and more. Offset shared details about being nervous to impress the Bronx rapper.

“I was thinking, Let me go big, man,” he explained “It was a vibe.”

Check out photos from the photoshoot below and read the full story on ESSENCE.