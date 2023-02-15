Cardi B And Offset Visit Times Square McDonald’s For Couples Meal Launch

Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), Cardi B and Offset made their way to a McDonald’s in New York City’s Times Square to celebrate their limited collaborative meal with the Golden Arches.

With no privacy, of course, a mob of fans pulled up to the establishment, creating a huge scene to get a glimpse of the couple and hopefully get their hands on the meal. The “Cardi B and Offset Meal” consists of a Quarter Pounder with cheese, a regular cheeseburger, BBQ dipping sauce, large fries, an apple pie, a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, and large Coca-Cola soda.

After being greeted by the entire Micky D’s staff, Cardi and Offset took pictures and videos with everyone before taking an adorable kiss cam photo which was displayed on a jumbotron outside of the restaurant.

The news of the married couple’s partnership with McDonald‘s originally surfaced a month before Super Bowl LVII with rumored flyers surfacing online. The campaign’s commercial officially aired on Sunday (Feb. 12) during the NFL’s biggest night.

The only Valentine’s Day post that matters: @iamcardib and @offsetyrn celebrate their new meal at the Time Square @McDonalds with some lucky fans ? pic.twitter.com/F7j5UGlchq — Cardi B All Access (@CardiAllAccess) February 15, 2023

In the commercial, Cardi walks down a street dressed in a white gown, white trenched mink fur, diamonds around her neck, and an updo. While strolling the lonely walkway, a dapper Offset pulls up in a Rolls Royce and tailored suit as he asks her to get in for a date. As the two converse over a golden quarter pounder with cheese, they snap back to reality as they appear at a McDonald’s establishment eating their official meal.

Offset seals their date with a kiss on Cardi’s hand as they enjoy the meal made for lovers to share. Check out the commercial below and the couple pulling up to a Times Square McDonald’s above.