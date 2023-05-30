Cardi B And Offset Run Into Ne-Yo At The Strip Club

Cardi B and Offset spent their Memorial Day at the strip club together. While the former exotic dancer and her hubby frequent nudie bars on the regular, the Grammy-winner took to social media to reveal that the couple ran into fellow artist, R&B crooner Ne-Yo, while out and about this time around.

The Bronx-born rapper shared footage early Tuesday morning of both Offset and the “Closer” singer with huge stacks of cash as they proceeded to “make it rain” on the dancers surrounding them, captioning the clip, “Oooo okay Neyo acting bad,” a possible reference to Diddy’s new song featuring Fabolous and City Girls.

Offset and Ne-Yo tossed plenty of cash while at the strip club together.

Ne-Yo recently made headlines due to his Mother’s Day tribute to his mother and the mothers of his children, with some deeming it “disrespectful.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mom, my nephew’s crazy mom (hey sis) and the beautiful mothers of my beautiful children,” the songwriter captioned an Instagram carousel featuring photos of his mom and the women he shares children with: Monyetta Shaw, Crystal Renay, and Sade Bagnerise.

While adding that his “love for [them] is endless,” the singer was called out for acknowledging both his ex-wife and the woman he reportedly cheated on her with in the same post.

The Las Vegas-native is seemingly unbothered by the critique, as he’s been for some time now. In April, he took to social media to dismiss those who took issue with the way he conducts his personal life.

“I just need the whole world to understand this,” he began at the time. “Your opinions of me and my personal life don’t mean ANYTHING to me. My kids love me, my women love me. My future is bright as f**k!! I don’t even have time to concern myself with what y’all think. I feel like the father in ‘The Nutty Professor.’ ‘You really think I be listening to you. ION BE LISTENING TO YOU!!’”