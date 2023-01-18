Cardi B Breaks Her Silence On Offset‘s Rumored Affair With Saweetie

Cardi B has broken her silence regarding speculation surrounding a possible affair involving her husband Offset and rapper Saweetie. The Grammy Award-winner recently appeared on The Jason Lee Show and was asked about her decision not to respond to the rumors.

“I was quiet because one thing I’m gonna do, I’m gonna find out the truth,” the 30-year-old told Lee. “You know I was finding out that truth in and out. So if I entertain something that I know is not true on the internet, people be like, ‘Oh, it is true, because you’re addressing it.’ But when I don’t address it, it’s true as well.”

The Bronx native continued, adding “So, I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m just not gonna entertain the bullsh*t.’ Because if I entertain it, it’s gonna keep going longer and longer. At the end of the day, I know what’s going on in my house.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 31: Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on December 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Talk of Offset and Saweetie possibly having hooked up was sparked last year upon the release of Unc & Phew’s track “Messy.” Saweetie’s ex, Quavo, alluded to the “My Type” rapper being intimate with someone close to him during their relationship, which ended following a violent elevator incident in 2020.

“Bi**h fu**ed my dog behind my back, but I ain’t stressing/You wanted the gang, you should’ve just said it, we would’ve blessed it,” Huncho rapped on the Only Built for Infinity Links song. While a number of listeners attributed the lyrics to be aimed at Offset, the man Quavo was referring to is now believed to be fellow rap star and Quality Control labelmate Lil Baby.

Other topics discussed during Cardi’s conversation with Jason Lee include new music, motherhood, the pressures of celebrity and fame, and her reaction to hearing about the death of Takeoff.

Listen to Cardi B’s interview on The Jason Lee Show below.