Cardi B And Offset To Appear In McDonald’s Super Bowl Commercial

Cardi B and Offset are rumored to appear in a McDonald’s commercial that will air during Super Bowl LVII in February. According to TMZ, the couple filmed the ad around Christmas and it will be unveiled for the first time during the country’s biggest sporting event of the year.

Few details are available regarding the content of the clip or what viewers can look forward to, but the theme is said to be inspired by Valentine’s Day and will only feature the married couple. The spot was filmed by a small crew but is touted as being a huge endeavor expected to make a strong impact and garner rave reviews after it has debuted for the world to see.

The McDonald’s commercial will be Cardi B’s second Super Bowl ad and would mark Offset’s first to date. Cardi previously appeared in a 2019 Pepsi Super Bowl commercial, which played off of her popular “Okurrr” catchphrase and featured appearances from Steve Carell and Lil Jon.

Cardi B’s endorsement of McDonald’s is the Bronx native’s latest brand partnership and follows her recent split from Reebok, who she signed a partnership with in 2018. “We’re so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years,” said Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky. “Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone as passionate, iconic, and talented as her is an unmatched experience and will certainly leave a lasting impact on the brand.”

The 30-year-old recently shared photos of her last collection with the brand, the second portion of her “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” campaign. “For my final collection with Reebok, I had to make sure we brought it to the next level,” Cardi expressed at the time. “I needed every piece from the slides to the jumpsuit to be as big, bold, and fun as we could make them.”