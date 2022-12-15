Cardi B Gifts Offset With Tropical Getaway For His 31st Birthday

Ahead of Offset’s 31st birthday, Cardi B treated her husband of five years to a tropical getaway in Jamaica to celebrate his special day and hopefully lift his spirits.

“We’re on the island, catch the island,” Offset said in his best Jamaican accent in Cardi B’s Instagram Stories.

It appears that family joined in on the vacation, too, as Cardi’s sister Hennesy Carolina was spotted in some of the now-expired IG Stories.

Migos rapper Offset has been having a rough couple of months as he and Quavo lost their group member and brother in music, Takeoff. Despite Quavo having yet to return to the public eye, Offset has been performing and making appearances here and there, despite being in mourning.

Following Takeoff’s death, Cardi B expressed she had been doing everything in her power to make her husband “crack a smile” or temporarily “distract his mind.”

“Trying to make [Offset] crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through these past couple of weeks,” Cardi wrote at the time. Clearly, the Invasion of Privacy rapper hasn’t given up.

It’s been over a month since Takeoff was shot and killed at 28 years old while standing outside a downtown Houston bowling alley.

Four days following the burial held on Nov. 11, Offset broke his silence and expressed how he’s been feeling on Instagram.

“Dear Take, The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” he wrote. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug.”

He added: “I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength.”

Supportively, Cardi also shared her feelings as she watched her husband mourn.

“The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss,” she wrote on Instagram. “I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re OK and happy…send your mom some of those.”

It’s good to see Offset clearing his mind a bit in a tropical paradise surrounded by the people he loves.

Happy Belated Birthday, Offset!