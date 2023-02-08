Are You Ordering Cardi B And Offset’s Valentine’s Day Meal From McDonald’s?

McDonald’s may get a slew of new consumers this Valentine’s Day, as Cardi B and Offset are reported to be the faces of a new meal curated for two lovers to share.

Following buzz about an alleged Micky D’s commercial to air during Super Bowl LVII featuring the couple, an image of the perceived meal has found its way on social media.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the shareable Cardi B and Offset Meal will include a Quarter Pounder with cheese, a regular cheeseburger, BBQ dipping sauce, large fries, an apple pie, a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst and large Coca-Cola soda.

The meal made for two comes after leaked footage of Cardi B yelling backstage at the 2023 GRAMMY awards surfaced. The Bronx rapstress was alledgedly scolding Offset and Quavo, who were rumored to be having a disagreement ahead of Quavo’s Takeoff’s tribute.

On Monday, TMZ reported that the Migos members got physical backstage at the annual awards show held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Media began spreading news that the two began fighting after Quavo allegedly refused to let Offset on stage for his tribute performance of their brother TakeOff. There were claims made that the Recording Academy had asked the “5,4,3,2,1” rapper to join.

“Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi could be heard screaming in a video recorded by Entertainment Tonight. “No, shut the f**k up ’cause you shouldn’t have been talking.” Listen below.

After the altercation, Cardi B reappeared on camera where a reporter asked her about what had just happened.

“I heard you back here settled some stuff,” the reporter said to Cardi to which she innocently responded, “The only thing I settled was my outfit, honey.”

Footage Backstage at the #GRAMMYs With Cardi B Arguing “Both Of Y’all Wrong This Is Not Right” is This what Sparked The Disagreement with Offset and Quavo? ? pic.twitter.com/glaHRllxz7 — Fashion Radio (@FashionxRadio) February 7, 2023

Offset has denied claims of him fighting Quavo backstage.

“What tf look like fighting my brother yal ni**as is crazy” the 31-year-old wrote on Twitter following the rumors spreading on social media.