Cardi B And Offset Welcome Second Child

Cardi B and Offset announced the birth of their second child on social media on Monday (Sept. 6). VIBE has learned they welcomed their baby boy, who was born on Saturday, Sept. 4th at 6:14 p.m. ET at a New York hospital. The name of the child has yet to be revealed, but the superstar couple did share a joint statement.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” it reads. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi B shared a photo of them with their son with a caption of their son’s birthdate on Instagram. Offset posted a picture of Cardi B looking over at him as he held their newborn with the caption, “Chapter 5” as well.

In addition to Offset and Cardi, friends, fans, and family also celebrated the child’s arrival, with Chance The Rapper commenting, “Father Of 5,” a play on the title of Offset’s solo album, Father of 4, which dropped shortly after the birth of three-year-old Kulture, the rapper’s first child with Cardi B. Quavo also partook in the good news with a post on his Instagram Story welcoming his nephew into the world.

Cardi B’s pregnancy was revealed earlier this year at the 2021 BET Awards, where the Bronx native showed off her baby bump during a performance of “Type Sh*t,” her collaboration with the Migos from their Culture III album.