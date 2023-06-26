Cardi B Screams In Excitement As Offset, Quavo Put Feud To Bed For Takeoff Tribute

Recording artists Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos and Cardi B attend attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Cardi B was proud of Offset and Quavo as they reunited for a tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards. On Sunday (June 25), Cardi took to Instagram, where she recorded the Migos’ special performance and gave a genuine reaction to the unexpected development.

The Bronx native yelled with glee at her television screen, continuously shouting “Yeah!” before admitting she was ready to shed a tear. “I’m ’bouta cry, I’m really bouta cry,” she said. “I know [Quavo and Offset] wanna cry.” Cardi also hit Twitter to share her love for her hubby and extended family burying the hatchet. “I can’t take it right now… proud of the boys,” she affectionately tweeted.

Quavo and Offset honored Take at the 2023 BET Awards at the Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, their first performance since the latter’s untimely death. The emotional homage saw the pair showing love to the rapper, né Kirshnik Khari Ball, with a rocket silhouette glowing in the screen behind them while rapping to “Hotel Lobby.” Then, as the clouds turned purple, the rocket took off into the sky as they began performing their 2016 hit song, “Bad and Boujee.”

Cardi B’s reaction to Offset and Quavo reuniting for Takeoff at the #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/1YdnHWAUay — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTings) June 26, 2023

I can’t take it right now ??…proud of the boys pic.twitter.com/xxrVcR7eSW — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 26, 2023

Their BET Awards appearance arrived on the heels of the pair squashing their beef to celebrate Take’s birthday on Sunday (June 18). According to TMZ, the Migos were in Atlanta, joining family and friends to honor Ball’s life.

A picture of the reunion circulated on social media showing the once-estranged bandmates in the middle of a conversation. Another picture showed Qua and Set posing with family, wearing clothing commemorating “the Last Rocket.”

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was slain after being gunned down in November 2022 in Houston. The 28-year-old was standing outside of a bowling and billiards venue when an alleged dispute over a dice game escalated into a shootout.