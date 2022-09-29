Cardi B Shames Social Media For Blaming PnB Rock’s Death On Girlfriend

Cardi B is doubling down on her sentiments that PnB Rock’s death shouldn’t be blamed on his girlfriend.

PnB Rock, who was killed early September, was eating at a Roscoe’s Chicken N’ Waffles with his girlfriend, when he was gunned down in broad daylight. It was revealed on Wednesday (Sept. 28) that a father-son duo have been named as suspects in the shooting, according to Fox 11 News LA. One of the assailants, a 17-year-old male, has been identified and arrested as the possible shooter. His father, Freddie Lee Trone, was identified as the getaway driver. The teen’s stepmother, Shauntel Trone, has also been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Police also revealed that their suspects had already been in the parking lot of the restaurant when PnB arrived. This information contradicts what many began to speculate: that an Instagram Story by the rapper’s girlfriend may have led the shooters to their location. As one of the few celebrities who came to PnB Rock’s girlfriend’s defense, Cardi B reiterated her stance after the news was released.

“Told y’all,” Cardi B boasted on her Twitter. “Yall must not know how the hood moves …. Y’all owe that girl a apology for the shit y’all put her through knowing that she saw her baby dad die in her face….Social media investigators YALL SUCK!!!!”

Early on, Cardi B defended the young lady saying, “I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG,” on Twitter the day after the murder. “He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”

A few other rappers spoke out on the contrary, including Nicki Minaj and Kodak Black.

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts,” Nicki posted. “To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus.”

A furious Kodak said, “That h*e might as well kill herself,” on IG at the time.

Police are currently on the hunt for Trone and has been labeled as “armed and dangerous” by the Los Angeles Police Department.

