Cardi B Shuts Down Rumors Of Cheating On Offset

Cardi B has shut down rumors that she cheated on Offset, after he posted a cryptic message that his wife had stepped out with another man.

Taking to Twitter Spaces on Monday (June 26), the Bronx rapstress responded to her husband’s since-deleted commentary and used Keyshia Cole‘s “I Should’ve Cheated” lyrics to make her point.

“First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of,” Cardi hilariously sang to hundreds of listeners. “Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

The Invasion of Privacy star then advised people to ignore her husband’s actions. “Don’t pay attention to that countryman,” she said. “That motherf**ker’s spiraling, and thinking sh*t” that isn’t true.” Cardi also pointed out that it would be impossible for her to cheat on him and not get caught due to her fame.

“I think sometimes motherf**kers forget. I’m Cardi B! If I was giving this pu**y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody,” she said. “I can’t f**k me no regular degular shmegular, ’cause they gonna tell the world, and I can’t f**k nobody in the industry, ’cause they gonna tell too.

“So please, boy, stop acting stupid… Stop playin’. That’s all I’m gonna motherf**king say.” The full Twitter Spaces can be heard above.

On Monday (June 26), Offset took to his Instagram Stories and wrote “My wife f**ked a ni**a on me gang y’all ni**as know how I come” before taking the post down. However, a few media outlets caught screenshots of his since-deleted post.

The “5, 4, 3, 2, 1” rapper hasn’t commented on whether he made the post or not.

The Migos member has had a few allegations about cheating in the past, which has caused Cardi to file for divorce twice before changed her mind. Last year, rumors surfaced about an alleged affair with Saweetie. It was never publicly addressed or deemed to be true.

However, the couple have been able to get through their challenges and continue to nurture their beautiful family. Cardi B and Offset married in 2017 and share a daughter and son: Kulture, 4, and Wave, 2. The pair also have a blended family which includes Offset’s other children: Jordan, 13, and eight year olds Kalea and Kody.

While speaking highly of his wife, Offset told Variety that Cardi “always got my back, right or wrong.”

“We both are on the same mission to make each other better. Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice,” he said in his May 2023 cover story. “And me, it’s the music, but I play behind the scenes; it’s my wife so I want to make sure she win. We are a great team. We’re a powerhouse at this point.”

Cardi also added her own sentiments in the feature, sharing, “What I appreciate about my husband is that no matter what issue I am having personally or professionally, I know he will take care of me and our family. It’s handled. I know that I have a man who has my back for real. I fully support him in this next chapter of his music career.“