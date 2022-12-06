Cardi B Slams Casey Anthony As New Docuseries Premieres On Peacock

As a mother of two and planning for more, Cardi B is no stranger to letting her mama bear pop out in these virtual streets. Peacock premiered controversial docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies last week, capturing Bardi’s attention and fueling some rage.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper tweeted on Monday (Dec. 5), “I don’t give a [damn] how they flip it ,switch it, turn it, toss it Casey Anthony is a disgrace of a mother and she shouldn’t have a uterus. I don’t feel bad for her or for the daddy YALL KNOW WHAT HAPPENED to that baby!!!!”

I don’t give a deum how they flip it ,switch it,turn it ,toss it Casey Anthony is a disgrace of a mother and she shouldn’t have a uterus.I don’t feel bad for her or for the daddy YALL KNOW WHAT HAPPENED to that baby !!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 5, 2022

Anthony was famously acquitted in 2011 of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee. The young child went missing in June 2008, but the disappearance wasn’t reported until a month later. Anthony provided authorities with conflicting statements regarding Caylee vanishing, leading to her indictment that October. Caylee’s body was discovered in December 2008. The docuseries focuses around the vastly controversial case.

Twitter rants aside, the Grammy winner is working on her long-awaited sophomore album. In response to critics finding issue with the gap between full-length projects, Cardi replied in a since-deleted tweet, “I am a human baby ..when I drop my album I’m touring the world. I gotta mentally & physically prepare myself for all of that .I didn’t have management for 2 years and now I’m feelin ready ..I DO THINGS ON MY TIME MY WAY.”

Most recently, the Bronx phenom released a collaboration with rising star, GloRilla, and made bank over the weekend at Art Basel with her million-dollar, 35-minute set.