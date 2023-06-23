Cardi B Unleashes On Tasha K Over “Disgusting” Takeoff Death Comments

Cardi B and Tasha K are at it again after the latter brought up late Migos member Takeoff.

On Wednesday (June 21), Cardi snapped at Brian Szasz for attending a Blink-182 concert instead of grieving billionaire Hamish Harding, his stepfather, who perished in the Titan sub. Szasz responded to the entertainer, calling her a “pos trashy celeb” and dismissing her comments. Cardi then turned up on the man, taking to Twitter with further criticism.

“The point was the whole world is praying for these people in the submarine, and this man’s son is online shaking d**ks for girls off OnlyFans and going to Blink-182 concerts,” she said. “You was looking for clout all along, nobody knew who you were until you said that was ya stepdad!!! This is why people hate you spoiled brat billionaires, y’all soo desensitized.”

Tasha K caught wind of her nemesis’ remarks and condemned the Invasion of Privacy rapper for her energy towards Szasz. During her Cardi critique, Tasha mentioned Takeoff, claiming that the Bronx native grieved his death by posting weapons.

“Wasn’t she posting guns right after Takeoff died? And on the internet, cutting up not long after his sudden Takeoff?” Tasha K typed. “I’m just asking…Everyone grieves diff.”

And Tasha K with your despicable ass.. to bring up Takeoff to prove a fake ass point is disgusting. I lost weight, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, me and my man STILL dealing wit that to to this day. I’m a rapper, we targeted all the time so of course I have guns for… pic.twitter.com/pCGYonz6zq — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 21, 2023

Belcalis hit back at the YouTuber on Twitter, calling her comments regarding her late friend “disgusting.”

“And Tasha K with your despicable a**, to bring up Takeoff to prove a fake a** point is disgusting,” she began. “I lost weight, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, me and my man STILL dealing with that to this day.

“I’m a rapper, we targeted all the time, so of course I have guns for protection. But since you wanna be funny for comments, ima make sure your kid [doesn’t] go to college. You think my lawyers don’t know you hiding money in Africa? Ima make sure I get every red cent of my 4 mill. DONT EVER PUT TAKEOFF NAME IN YA MOUTH.”

Courts ordered Tasha K to pay Cardi B for publishing salacious videos about the “Up” rapper, including comments about her sexual history, allegations that Cardi had contracted herpes, was a prostitute, and more. Cardi’s team claimed that the YouTuber’s intentions were driven by a “malicious campaign” to tarnish her public reputation.

After the January 2022 trial, jurors sided with Cardi B, with the businesswoman awarded more than $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees. A judge then ordered Tasha to pull the videos from the internet.

