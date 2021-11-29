Cardi B Claims To Have Already Provided Proof She’s STD-Free In Defamation Lawsuit Against Tasha K

In the latest twist in Cardi B’s defamation case against vlogger/YouTube personality Tasha K, the megastar responded to a request from a judge to share her STD results by claiming she already provided proof of negative tests for herpes and HPV three months ago. If this is true, it would strengthen her case against Tasha K, who Cardi sued for maliciously spreading false rumors about her in 2019, including accusations of drug abuse, carrying STDs, and prostitution. The rapper recently hopped in the comments of an Instagram post from NeighborhoodTalk discussing the bad blood between herself and Tasha K, revealing she’s already disproven the false claims levied against her.

“The test results been already turned in for 3 [months] already however her lawyers requested for all of my medical records which got denied by the judge!” the “Up” rapper wrote. “Only herpes and HPV will be for the trial as judge requested!” The “Up” rapper continued in the comments, adding, “And for the people who lack comprehension reason why I sued in the first place is because I wanted to publicly prove that these [diseases] and claims this woman made about me are false and I’m willing to do anything and everything to prove it. THANKS.”

The saga between Cardi B and Tasha K began in 2019, when Cardi sued the popular talking-head for $75K for defamation, albeit with the offer to drop the suit if Tasha were to publicly retract all of her derogatory statements. Tasha rebuffed Cardi’s offer, instead countersuing for $3 million, alleging that Cardi used members of the Bloods gang in attempts to intimidate her. Tasha’s suit was ultimately thrown out by the judge due to a lack of evidence.

The trial between Tasha K and Cardi B is scheduled to begin on January 5, 2022.