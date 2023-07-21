Cardi B Subpoenas Tasha K’s Husband In Pursuit Of $4M Still Owed To Her

Cardi B will not stop until she gets what is owed to her by gossip blogger Tasha K. After months of trying to get her huge $4,000,000 payout, Cardi has now subpoenaed the blogger’s husband to list all of his financial assets.

According to HipHopDX, Cardi demanded a “subpoena duces tecum” on Cheickna Kebe Tuesday (June 18). Per Cornell Law School, a subpoena duces tecum is a type of subpoena that requires the witness to produce a document or documents pertinent to a proceeding.

The written order, which will reportedly take place on Aug. 7 in Miami, FL., would allow the “Bodak Yellow” rapper to review all financial assets of the couple on recorded video. The assets will also be entered into Tasha K’s bankruptcy filing, which was filed in May.

“The examination may continue from day to day until completed,” reads the court document obtained by HHDX. “If the examinee receives this notice less than 14 days prior to the scheduled examination date, the examination will be rescheduled upon timely request to a mutually agreeable time.”

Cardi B at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Last month, the Unwine With Tasha K blogger’s bankruptcy bought her some time from paying Cardi.

Cardi, né Belcalis Almanzar, was of 30 debtors notified about Tasha K’s Chapter 11 filing. Reportedly, the IRS, the Broward County Tax Collector, the Florida Department of Revenue and Bank of America were also made aware. The filing halts all collection efforts as of June 2 while the courts sort out Tasha K’s finances.

Per the U.S. Courts, a Chapter 11 filing is frequently referred to as a “reorganization” bankruptcy. Usually, the debtor remains “in possession,” has the powers and duties of a trustee, may continue to operate its business, and may — with court approval — borrow new money.

Tasha K/YouTube Screenshot

“The filing of the case imposed an automatic stay against most collection activities,” reads the subpoena duces tecum. “This means that creditors generally may not take action to collect debts from the debtors or the debtors’ property. For example, while the stay is in effect, creditors cannot sue, garnish wages, assert a deficiency, repossess property, or otherwise try to collect from the debtors.”

“Creditors cannot demand repayment from debtors by mail, phone, or otherwise,” it continues. “Creditors who violate the stay can be required to pay actual and punitive damages and attorney’s fees. Under certain circumstances, the stay may be limited to 30 days or not exist at all, although debtors can ask the court to extend or impose a stay.”

Per outlet, Cardi’s subpoena duces tecum doesn’t violate that order, because it was issued pursuant to Federal Bankruptcy Rule 2004.

According to the Cornell University School of Law, this rule states that “the examination of an entity under this rule or of the debtor under §343 of the Code may relate only to the acts, conduct, or property or to the liabilities and financial condition of the debtor, or to any matter which may affect the administration of the debtor’s estate, or to the debtor’s right to a discharge.”

Read the 19-page subpoena in its entirety here.

Cardi B sued Tasha K in 2019 over salacious videos published about the Bronx rapper online. Cardi’s lawyers made claims that Tasha’s intentions were fueled by a “malicious campaign” to damper the “Up” rapper’s reputation. Cardi’s legal reps also warned the Atlanta blogger to remove her videos multiple times, but she didn’t comply.

After losing her defense, Tasha K sought an appeal of the verdict, but lost.