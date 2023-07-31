Cardi B Listed As Suspect For Battery After Throwing Microphone Into Vegas Crowd

Cardi B may be facing battery charges following the recent incident that involved a drink, a microphone, and an unnamed woman.

During her performance at Drai’s on Saturday (July 29) in Las Vegas, the Bronx native threw her microphone at a woman who first hurled her drink at the rapper.

TMZ reported that one of the two women who were struck by the mic reported the altercation to Las Vegas Metro Police Department the next day. Several videos show that Bardi only threw the object in retaliation. The outlet also noted that the mic allegedly hit the person it was intended for, and a bystander, but it’s unclear which one went to the authorities.

Other videos show that the “Jealousy” star requested for fans to splash her with water, due to Vegas’ scorching temperatures, prior to the ordeal. When later addressing the situation, Bardi replied, “I said splash my p***y, not my face b***h.”

Another video of the melee surfaced where the woman who threw the drink quickly apologized for doing so before being escorted out of the event by security. This incident was the latest in a current run of patrons tossing items at artists onstage.

The woman who tossed her bra at Drake scored a deal with Playboy, but the person threw something at Latto was told, “You’ll get your a** beat. Throw it again. Throw it again. I’ll beat your a**. Throw it again.” Steve Lacy also stormed offstage after a camera was thrown at him.

Additionally, the man who threw his phone at Bebe Rexha earlier this year is facing criminal misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault. She sustained notable injuries to her face because of the incident.