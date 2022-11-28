Cardi B Admits Feeling “Hopeless” After Takeoff’s Death

(L-R) Takeoff of Migos, Cardi B, and Offset of Migos attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Cardi B reveals she’s been feeling bouts of unhappiness since Takeoff’s untimely death. During a conversation with The Neighborhood Talk on Sunday (Nov. 27) Cardi B, née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, expressed how she’s been feeling since the Migos rapper passed away.

Cephus, 30, revealed it’s been difficult trying to make Offset smile, and the situation has made her “hopeless.” She shared that she and her husband have attempted to resume their lives “normally” but have struggled to manage their grief.

“We’re living our lives normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy,” the “Tomorrow 2” artist admitted. “I feel like if I talk about – the internet’s so desensitized – how we really feel, what motherf**kers really been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy.’ “We don’t want no sympathy.”

“We ain’t no charity case, but no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, Trying to make him crack a smile.”

The “Up” entertainer continued, stating that seeing Offset “randomly cry” shattered her heart. However, Cardi also acknowledged that she has noticed people online have gotten comfortable trolling Takeoff’s death, attempting to gain “clout” as they’re “trying to be funny.”

Takeoff, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) at Billiards and Bowling. Offset paid tribute to Ball on Tuesday (Nov. 15), with the rapper taking to Instagram to express his love for his Migos bandmate.

“Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this,” the “Code” rapper captioned the sincere post. “This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you.”